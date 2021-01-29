Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the December 31st total of 263,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,899,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VRUS stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Verus International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Verus International Company Profile

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United States. The company provides frozen foods, primarily meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

