VerusCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46,838.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $17.32 million and approximately $46,838.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00124020 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00259210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00065268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00064265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00308758 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,464,101 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

