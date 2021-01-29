VestChain Trading Down 34.5% This Week (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One VestChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VestChain has a total market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $742.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VestChain has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VestChain Token Profile

VestChain is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

VestChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

