VGrab Communications (OTCMKTS:VGRBF) Stock Price Up 5.4%

VGrab Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGRBF) shares shot up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 44,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 32,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

About VGrab Communications (OTCMKTS:VGRBF)

VGrab Communications Inc develops mobile applications for merchant and consumer use primarily in Asia. The company offers Vgrab Application, a free mobile voucher application for smartphones using the Android and Apple iOS operating systems that allows users to redeem vouchers on their smartphones at various retailers and merchants; and Vgrab Merchant, a mobile application for merchants to advertise their products and services.

