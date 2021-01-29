Viacoin Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $661,657.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.00391156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,222 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

