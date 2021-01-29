Viacoin (VIA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $145,459.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $145,459.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00378537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 359.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003582 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,217 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

