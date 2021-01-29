Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Up 217.7% in January

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,100 shares, an increase of 217.7% from the December 31st total of 247,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.
OTCMKTS:VITFF opened at $9.22 on Friday. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.
About Victoria Gold
