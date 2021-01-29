Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Up 217.7% in January

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,100 shares, an increase of 217.7% from the December 31st total of 247,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

OTCMKTS:VITFF opened at $9.22 on Friday. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, operation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

