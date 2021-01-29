Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Trading Down 1.3%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 550,210 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 405,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

About Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF)

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

