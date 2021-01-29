VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CEZ) Trading Down 1.4%

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CEZ) fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $27.40. 709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60.

