VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 231.4% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of VSMV opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $35.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,170 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.83% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.