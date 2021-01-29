Vid Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Vid has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Vid has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $33,375.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00126616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00265859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.43 or 0.00311680 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,485,123 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

