VideoCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $6.77 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $54,539.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 237.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,823,028 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars.

