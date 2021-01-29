Vidulum (VDL) Price Up 12.1% This Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $134,764.88 and approximately $14,615.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000991 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000529 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 111.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 158% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 111.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.