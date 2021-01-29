Vidya (VIDYA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $490,017.00

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidya token can currently be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a market cap of $873,430.87 and $490,017.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00122832 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00259360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00063921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033672 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,003,034 tokens. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

Buying and Selling Vidya

Vidya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.