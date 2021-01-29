Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

GNHAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vifor Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vifor Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNHAF opened at $148.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.80. Vifor Pharma has a twelve month low of $106.18 and a twelve month high of $193.15.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

