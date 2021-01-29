Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.40. Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 2,600 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$7.28 million and a P/E ratio of -110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.37 million during the quarter.

Vigil Health Solutions Inc develops, markets, and distributes hardware and software solutions for care plans and monitoring the aged in Canada and the United States. The company offers The Vigil Integrated Care Management System, a non-invasive monitoring system for residents with dementia. It also offers vigil memory care systems; nurse care systems; vitality care systems; and cloud applications, as well as specialty monitoring and notification devices.

