Vince (NYSE:VNCE) & Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) Financial Review

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) and Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vince and Francesca’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vince 0 0 0 0 N/A Francesca’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Vince has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Francesca’s has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vince and Francesca’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vince -2.64% -47.85% -12.28% Francesca’s -14.73% -131.85% -14.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Vince shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Francesca’s shares are held by institutional investors. 74.0% of Vince shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Francesca’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vince and Francesca’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vince $375.19 million 0.26 $30.40 million ($0.14) -58.50 Francesca’s $407.54 million 0.00 -$25.02 million N/A N/A

Vince has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Francesca’s.

Summary

Vince beats Francesca’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand. It also offers occasion-forward dresses, suiting, silk blouses, leather and tweed jackets, outerwear, jumpsuits, cotton dresses and blouses, denim, sweaters, pants, skirts and knit, and woven tops under the Rebecca Taylor and Parker brands. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through its vince.com e-commerce platform and subscription business through www.vinceunfold.com; and to wholesale department stores and specialty stores. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 62 Vince stores, including 48 company-operated full-price retail stores and 14 company-operated outlets. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. Vince Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. The company's accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, beauty products, and hair accessories; and gifts comprising fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated approximately 711 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia, as well as served its customers through francescas.com. Francesca's Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 3, 2020, Francesca's Holdings Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

