Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. Vinci has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

