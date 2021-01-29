Vipstar Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $8.00 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000227 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 235.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

