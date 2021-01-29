Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Up 375.0% in January

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

VIRC opened at $2.76 on Friday. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 million, a PE ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.12% of Virco Mfg. worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

