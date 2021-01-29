Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYBBF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CYBBF stock remained flat at $$1.76 during trading hours on Friday. 474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

