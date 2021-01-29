Virtus Private Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Virtus Private Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 19,612 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 12,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08.

