Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $57,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE V opened at $198.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $386.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.63.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.