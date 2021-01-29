Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $57,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $198.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $386.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.63.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

