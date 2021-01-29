Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) vs. Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Aptiv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Visteon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Aptiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Visteon and Aptiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.95 billion 1.20 $70.00 million $2.77 46.02 Aptiv $14.36 billion 2.51 $990.00 million $4.80 27.83

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Visteon. Aptiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Visteon and Aptiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 2 2 6 0 2.40 Aptiv 1 5 20 0 2.73

Visteon presently has a consensus price target of $104.89, suggesting a potential downside of 17.72%. Aptiv has a consensus price target of $106.74, suggesting a potential downside of 20.11%. Given Visteon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Visteon is more favorable than Aptiv.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon -1.56% 6.97% 1.56% Aptiv 13.94% 8.42% 3.27%

Risk and Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptiv has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aptiv beats Visteon on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers infotainment solutions, including Phoenix display audio and embedded infotainment platform; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems integration, and software development for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, and autonomous driving technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

