Vitae Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for about $6.56 or 0.00017818 BTC on major exchanges. Vitae has a market cap of $127.74 million and $1.62 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

