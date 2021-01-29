Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 14,641 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
VITL stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.73. 638,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $43.30.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Featured Article: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.