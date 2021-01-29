Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 14,641 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VITL stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.73. 638,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

