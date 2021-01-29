Vivendi’s (VIVHY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of VIVHY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.63. 36,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $32.63.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

