Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Shares Gap Up to $3.55

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $4.11. Viveve Medical shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 259,142 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Viveve Medical in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 243.62% and a negative net margin of 661.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Viveve Medical, Inc. will post -19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.36% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

