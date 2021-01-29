Vizsla Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Short Interest Update

Vizsla Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the December 31st total of 482,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
VIZSF stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24. Vizsla Resources has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.14.
Vizsla Resources Company Profile
