VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,887 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in VMware by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $163.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.