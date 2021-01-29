VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.96

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $2.66. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 418,556 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

