Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of VCMMF stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. Vocus Group has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

About Vocus Group

Vocus Group Limited provides fiber and network solutions to enterprise, government, wholesale, small business, and residential customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Vocus Network Services, Retail, and New Zealand segments. It offers telecommunications products and services, such as networks and connectivity, data centers, cloud platforms and security, and workplace collaboration under the Vocus, Slingshot, Flip, and Orcon brands.

