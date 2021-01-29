Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of VCMMF stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. Vocus Group has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $2.95.
About Vocus Group
Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Vocus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.