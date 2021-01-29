Vodi X (VDX) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded up 160.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. Vodi X has a market capitalization of $508,868.66 and approximately $462.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vodi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vodi X has traded up 42% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00065907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.85 or 0.00816156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00047877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.55 or 0.04012353 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017357 BTC.

Vodi X Coin Profile

VDX is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vodi X’s official message board is medium.com/@VodiX . Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

