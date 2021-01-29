Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Voice Assist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSST) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.06. Voice Assist shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,957,824 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Voice Assist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VSST)

