Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Up 240.0% in January

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the December 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VWAGY has been the subject of several research reports. AlphaValue upgraded Volkswagen to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $69.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

