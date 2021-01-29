Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,990 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vonage by 529.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,489,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,680 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Vonage by 79.5% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,465,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,451 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vonage by 36.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 986,486 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vonage by 156.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 723,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 441,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vonage by 161.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 453,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 279,857 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,299,504.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,000. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.69, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.56 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

