Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $33.88 on Friday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

