VoteCoin (VOT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 19% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VoteCoin has a total market capitalization of $44,610.42 and $1.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VoteCoin has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00233013 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00091899 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 118,410,125 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

