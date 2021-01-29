VoteCoin (VOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. VoteCoin has a market cap of $39,184.23 and approximately $1.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00254915 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00102952 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00031989 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000620 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000062 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 118,486,000 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

