VouchForMe Market Capitalization Reaches $133,179.56 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $133,179.56 and $42.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00061673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00762787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.58 or 0.03762783 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013484 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017583 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

IPL is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.