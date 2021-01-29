Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 531.2% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after buying an additional 99,937 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 20.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 67,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

IHD traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. 4,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,712. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

