Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.58

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and traded as high as $7.69. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 81,011 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IHD)
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.