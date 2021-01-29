Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.58

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and traded as high as $7.69. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 81,011 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.