Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) Short Interest Down 93.8% in January

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IID. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 156,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 168,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 57,511 shares during the period.

Get Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:IID traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,439. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

About Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.