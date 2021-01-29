VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the December 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,095,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VSBGF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile

Vsblty Groupe Technologies Corp. operates as a security and retail software technology company. Its software modules include VisionCaptor, a digital signage content management system; DataCaptor, which provides real-time analytics and audience measurement system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

