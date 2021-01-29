VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Down 7.5%

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) traded down 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.15 and last traded at $34.60. 504,415 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 868% from the average session volume of 52,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

The company has a market cap of $382.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. Equities analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in VSE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in VSE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in VSE by 3,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VSE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in VSE by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

