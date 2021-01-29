Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Major Shareholder Sells $57,119,526.00 in Stock

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.05. 5,926,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.09. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $16.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VUZI. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Vuzix from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vuzix by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vuzix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vuzix by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.