W Green Pay (WGP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,615.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded up 122.2% against the US dollar. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $157,706.40 and $6,615.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00066218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00836794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.54 or 0.04071221 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017416 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

