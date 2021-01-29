W Technologies (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Shares Down 20%

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG)’s stock price fell 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. 7,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 10,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.49.

W Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTCG)

W Technologies, Inc is a holding company. The company through its subsidiary, Ethamada Energy Corp., engages in research and development as well as commercial activities in the production of alternative, green, low-carbon producing energy, a viable alternative to gasoline. It converts and delivers ethanol to the market by processing sorghum into ethanol.

