Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WAB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Shares of WAB stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.21. 1,106,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,247. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $84.32.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $3,085,185.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,772.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,885 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 531,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,934,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Wabtec by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 146,348 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

