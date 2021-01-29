Wagerr Market Capitalization Tops $8.41 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $4,969.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011981 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,424,330 coins and its circulating supply is 196,044,716 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

